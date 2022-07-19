Abortion debate continues in Kentuckiana: protest in New Albany, briefings filed in Kentucky

The rally was exactly one week ahead of Indiana’s special session in which lawmakers are expected to pass anti-abortion laws.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The abortion debate continues on both sides of the river.

Monday afternoon, abortion rights activists rallied in New Albany; the protest was exactly one week ahead of Indiana’s special session in which lawmakers are expected to pass anti-abortion laws.

Elected officials, candidates and advocacy groups all took to the mic.

Meanwhile, both sides of the abortion debate in Kentucky filed briefings on Monday ahead of a judge's decision on a temporary injunction on the state's trigger law.



Kentucky Right to Life argues the right to an abortion isn't in Kentucky's constitution, while EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood argue laws banning abortion aren't based on medical rationale and threaten the health of pregnant patients.

“We are here to fight for the choice and autonomy of our bodies, our daughter's bodies, our nieces bodies,” Teah Williams-Hampton, a licensed social worker, said.

"I know you're all grieving feeling scared and angry, and I am right there with you. I also know that I will never stop fighting with you and that the ACLU will never stop fighting with you as well,” Caitlin Teague of the ACLU of Indiana said.

Tables were also set up for Hoosiers to vote.

"You have to do more than rally. You have to do more than using your voice,” Kristi Ward-Charbonneau, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Women's Caucus, said. “You have to take your action to the voting booth.”

"Find the people that share the values that you do and get them on a ballot,” Janne Newland, Clark County Councilperson, said.

Indiana State Senator Shelli Yonder took aim at Republican lawmakers; she said they should listen to what Hoosiers want regarding abortion laws.

"That is terribly scary, worrisome and terrifying,” Yonder said of the anti-abortion laws expected next week.

One Louisville minister was also in attendance.

"I'm here today as a minister not in spite of my faith, but because of my faith," Rev. Dr. Lauren Jones Mayfield said. She's the chair of the clergy advocacy board of Planned Parenthood and vice chair of Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana.

"I hope Indiana will take as strong as a stance and Kentucky in terms of pushing back," she said. "I know the laws coming through the state legislature are pretty Draconian, so the fight is going to have to continue."

Activists said that fight will continue next week in Indianapolis; they plan to rally in front of the state house each day of the special session.

As for the fight in Kentucky, a ruling about the temporary injunction is yet to be announced.

For now, abortion is legal in Kentucky and Indiana.

