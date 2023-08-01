It's been one year since Kentucky legislators banned abortion. Here's what advocates on both sides of the issue say.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky held what they called a "year without access" rally outside Metro Hall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year has passed since Kentucky's abortion ban went into effect, but abortion advocates say the fight isn't over.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky held what they called a "year without access" rally outside Metro Hall.

Organizers said events like that help send a message.

"It's so important because we all know and love somebody who's had an abortion. We all know and love someone who's had a complicated pregnancy. This impacts all of us. It impacts all of our families and it impacts our futures," Tamarra Wieder, the Kentucky state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kentucky Right to Life said they celebrate every life this past year.

"We are grateful to Kentucky lawmakers, Attorney General Daniel Cameron for their unwavering work and for everyone who has prayed and advocated as a voice for the voiceless to make this year possible," they said.

