LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2016 was Louisville's deadliest year. 117 people were murdered, including 26-year-old Aaron Williams.

On a snowy Jan. 20, Williams was found murdered in his car in an apartment complex parking lot off Old Manslick Rd.

Little else known from that night, but his mother believes that he may have been killed somewhere else, driven around the corner, and left there to die.

Williams was a son, a brother and a father to a now 6 year old daughter.

"He had a very promising future," his mother Juanita Williams said.

Still almost four years since that night no arrests have been made and his family is seeking answers.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine has the full story at 11 p.m. for the NightTeam on this week's Crime Stoppers.

