LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Data breaches and identity theft involving companies including Capital One and Equifax are making headlines.

Metro Police partnered with AAA to help protect some of those most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud – seniors.

Detective Mike Dixon says seniors often believe scams that say they won the lottery or may be helping a grandchild in need.

He advises people don’t answer calls from numbers they don’t know and never give out information over the phone.

“We're seeing several cases a month where we have vulnerable adults that are very trusting. It's a trusting generation where they're being scammed out of their life savings, their inheritance, whatever money they have,” Det. Mike Dixon, LMPD Crimes Against Seniors, said.



AAA has four of these seminars every year and offers identity theft protection as a benefit for its members.

