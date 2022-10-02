'A special person' | Family, friends remember 7-year-old Adalyn Graviss

The 7-year-old died from a rare autoimmune disease triggered by COVID-19. Those close to Adalyn said she loved her family, dressing up and God.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Adalyn Graviss came into this world against all odds. It set the tone for her entire life.

"We didn't know at the time, but her mom had a tumor the entire pregnancy," said her aunt, Ashley Graviss. "She came into the world that way and then quickly became something special."

Seven-year-old Adalyn always knew what she wanted, but never let anything get in her way.

"She didn't give up," Ashley said. "She didn't give up on being a big sister. She didn't give up on the tiny things or the large things."

Those who knew Adalyn will remember her for her fun personality, creative outfits and passion for God.

"She was just such a light to all around her. She saw kiddos that were not normally seen," said her kindergarten teacher, Holly Pace. "She might be a little timid to join in some activities, but she was not timid in sharing her faith with the Lord."

Adalyn's friends fondly remember their time at the Knoxville Zoo, braiding hair and coloring.

"She was one of our favorite friends and we're really going to miss her," said 7-year-old Ada Cunningham. "She was a special kid ... we loved playing with her."

"She was really kind to us and really fun," said 7-year-old Chloe Hughes. "We had a lot of good memories."

Adalyn prayed for years to become a big sister — keeping the faith strong even when her parents weren't as sure.

"She was just mature beyond her years, wise beyond her years. She was special," Ashley said. "They as a family went through a lot of miscarriages ... she went through it with them, with Adam and Jenny, and continued to pray."

Ella Gray arrived just in time, giving Adalyn just a little time to be a big sister.

"This is her dream come true," Ashley said as she cradled Ella. "She prayed for this baby here ... Ella is their dream come true, but she truly is a gift from Adalyn."

The Graviss sisters only had a few days together, but her family plans to carry on her legacy forever.

"My daughter, I think, said it best. She said, 'I'm gonna make sure that Ella knows how wonderful Adalyn was,'" Ashley said. "She was bigger than life and I don't want anybody to forget her."

Adalyn's friends and teachers plan to make sure of that too.

"I'm grateful that I had the honor to be her teacher, her first teacher and to love her," Holly said. "I am thankful that I know where she is and that I'll see her again."

"I will definitely miss her being our little helper in our classroom," said her second-grade teacher Kari Culin. "Adalyn was such a precious child. I always remember a smile on her face and a big bow in her hair."