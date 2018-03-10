LOUISVILLE, KY (WHAS11) – If you’re in the market for a new four-legged family member, maybe consider a pig? It may seem like a crazy idea to some; but, dozens of WHAS11 viewers swear by them, and the city of Louisville is considering an ordinance change to make it easier to keep a pet pig within city limits.

Pigs are not technically prohibited under current city ordinance, but the specifics make it tough to stay in compliance. Right now, pigs are required to be under 45 pounds, and even very small pigs will end up heavier than this at some point in their lives. Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) told WHAS11 this can cause some pig owners to avoid licensing their pets (which is required), and also discourages owners from picking their pigs up at the shelter if they run away. The Public Safety Committee will discuss and possibly vote on an ordinance change Wednesday to remove the weight limit. A ‘yes’ vote would send the ordinance to Metro Council for final approval.

If the ordinance change passes, LMAS director Ozzy Gibson hopes it will encourage more pig owners to license their pets and keep them out of shelters. He told WHAS11 that they currently process only around 10 license applications per year, and they estimate there are many more unregistered pigs within city limits.

“Now you’re going to be legal, so we ask that you come in and register it,” Gibson said, “That way if you lose it we can get it back to you, because that’s always a concern of ours.”

WHAS11 asked Facebook followers who have pet pigs to send in their pictures and videos, along with their experiences with the animals. We received dozens of responses, raving about the companionship and intelligence of pigs. However, some warned that prospective pig owners do their research—many pigs end up homeless because people buy them and then feel in over their heads as they grow.

“Pigs make excellent pets, but one truly needs to research them before deciding to make it a member of the family,” Facebook user Desirae Hart wrote.

An important note: under the proposed ordinance change, there will still be some restrictions and requirements for pig ownership. There would be a three pig limit on property under half an acre, and proper fencing and restraint (along with the yearly license) are required.

