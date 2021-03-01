New year, new laws | Statewide changes coming to Indiana, Kentucky in 2021

One major law change in Indiana requires a woman to get an ultrasound at least 18 hours before getting an abortion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the ringing in of a new year, a new set of laws are going into effect in both Kentucky and Indiana.

First, let's take a look at new laws in Indiana that are now in effect.

Abortion ultrasound

As of January 1, women are required to get an ultrasound at least 18 hours before she has an abortion.

This law dates to 2016, when it first took effect. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, saying it was unconstitutional and placed an undue burden on a woman’s right to get an abortion. The lawsuit also said the increased use of ultrasound equipment would cause delays in clinics.

Enforcement of this law was postponed until this year in an agreement between the state and Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood would drop the lawsuit in return for more time to train clinic staff on using ultrasound equipment.

Smoking under 21 prohibited

No one under 21 can possess or buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Retailers who do sell to people under 21 will also be fined double under the new law.

No prescription for insulin

Getting insulin will be easier for people in Indiana when they go to the pharmacy. A prescription is no longer required to get insulin.

Health pricing transparency

There will soon be more transparency in health pricing.

Hospitals, same day surgery centers, and urgent care clinics will all have to post the costs of their most frequently used services on their websites. The pricing must be in place by the end of March.

Medical debt

If you have uncollected medical debt and have to go to small claims court, Indiana has increased the $6,000 claim limit up to $8,000.

Colon cancer screenings

Insurance providers in Indiana must expand coverage for colon cancer screenings from 50 to 45. The law will help doctors detect and treat potential problems earlier.

Kentucky has just one law that went into effect January 1st.

Savings and loan taxes

Starting this year, changes are coming to savings and loan associations in the Commonwealth. S and L's will be taxed similarly to other financial institutions in the Bluegrass.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.