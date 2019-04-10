LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police cars lined Lake Dreamland Road today for a special celebration.

"It's amazing that so many people went together and did this for him," said Nancy Ashley. Nancy's grandson Malachi turned 9-years-old, "That's all he's ever wanted to do is be a police officer."

Malachi was able to have his dream come true. "Malachi. I'm Lt. Edward Wagner with the Louisville Police Department and what I want to do today is swear you in as a police officer today," said Lt. Wagner.

It was the ultimate birthday present. The family hoped that one police officer would come and stop by, never imagining this entire group would come. Police, Sheriff's Deputies and firefighters came to watch this swearing in and already Malachi has some big plans. "Arrest prisoners so they don't rob banks," said Malachi.

From sitting in the police car to getting to hang with officers, the calm smile stayed on Malachi's face throughout the excitement, never getting bothered.

"Malachi, he's got autism and he's doing really great today. We thought maybe he'd be overwhelmed, but he's doing very good," said Nancy.

It's a small gesture that has a lasting impact.