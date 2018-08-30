LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Discussions are ongoing over Jefferson County Public Schools creating its own police force. Currently, school district officials are researching and meeting with other school districts across the country that already have police departments as they decide.

One of the districts being consulted is the Austin Independent School District in Austin, Texas. The Austin ISD Police Department was created in 1986, so it has more than three decades of experience to share. WHAS11 spoke with Chief Ashley Gonzalez and Assistant Chief Chris Evoy to learn more about their operations, what challenges they face, and whether they suggest other school districts should follow in their footsteps.

First, a little background on school police officers. They have the same authority as an officer with a city police department, meaning they can make arrests and issue citations when conflicts arise within schools. They go through the same initial training as city police officers, too; however, they then go through additional specialized training to tailor their skills and authority to a school setting.

Both Chief Gonzalez and Assistant Chief Evoy said they think school police departments are a good idea, provided the communities are able and willing to provide the necessary funding and resources.

The primary benefit of having a school district police department, they said, is the opportunity for police officers to build personal relationships with the students. The officers with Austin ISD, they said, try to spend more time with one on one conversations when they can mentor students on everything from gangs and drugs to relationships and dating. This can help to decrease the intimidation that some students may feel when they see a badged and armed officer in the halls.

“Our officers do a wonderful job of establishing those relationships with the kids, walking in the hallways and getting involved in different programs with them,” Gonzalez said. “[The students] get to see them in different roles, and so they get to see them not just as an enforcer but they get to see them as a friend.”

Having this relationship can help some at-risk students as they navigate their early years. It can also help students feel safer coming forward if they feel they may be in danger. Gonzalez and Evoy said students may feel scared to call a tip line or 911 if they hear one of their classmates may be planning to hurt themselves or others. Officers in the school, whom they trust and consider friends, are easier to talk to about difficult topics.

“We’ve had incidents where students have come to administration and officers and provided information about a student having a weapon, and we were able to act on that and found a weapon at school,” Evoy said. “[It] works. Building those relationships and knowing who your students are and everything does work. I’ve seen it.”

There are some challenges to consider. Gonzalez pointed to the relationship between a school police department and the city police department, in particular. While they will be independent of each other, Gonzalez said it’s still important that they are in constant communication and training together. If a crisis at school ever happens, they need to be able to work as a team.

Evoy warned that mental health always needs to be front and center. Officers should work with counselors to identify struggling students and intervene ahead of time.

JCPS will soon be forming an advisory group that will formulate a plan to propose for the district. A date for a district board vote has not yet been set.

