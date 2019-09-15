LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unpaid bills, finding a place to sleep, food to eat--these are all realities for people who have landed on hard times. "My very first night here was the first night where I had comfortably slept in months," said Crystal Lovings, who was evicted from her home.

It's especially hard when you have a family to take care of. "My son, he is my entire world and worrying about him was the worst thing that I ever had to go through," said Lovings. Her two-year-old son has epilepsy and has been in the hospital every month since he was born.

Thinking about the money for your next meal can be daunting, many people need help. That's where Volunteers of America comes in, they have served more than 5,000 families here in Louisville.

"They're in JCPS public schools and after school they come home and we care for them on nights and weekends and get all they need to be successful," said Jennifer Hancock, who is the president and CEO of Volunteers of America.

While the shelter has been around for 35 years, they just recently changed their name to the Unity House. "I think that's very fitting because our core purpose here at Unity House is to keep our families together," said Hancock.

Getting families the help they need while providing tools to bring them back to stability. "I felt like I failed my family, but I know that I can be a better mom," said Lovings.

It's a place that gives hope for the future, "Before I came here, it was so bad that I was questioning life and whether it had a purpose and they give you hope here," said Lovings.

The Unity House is run on donations from the public.