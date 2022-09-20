Grammy award-winning a cappella group to perform in Lexington

The vocal group will unveil their album, "Holidays Around The World", Oct. 28, just in time for the holidays.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena.

Pentatonix have announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington Sunday, Dec. 4.

The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting Nov. 17 in California, according to a press release.

The vocal group consists of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee.

“The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever," Hoying said.

Season 21 winners of The Voice, "Girl Named Tom", will open for the quintet.

In case you can't make the Sunday show in Lexington, there is also a performance scheduled a little further out in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"We wanted to spread this message as far as possible," Hoying said. "That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can’t wait to see all of you on the road.”

General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., you can purchase tickets on Pentatonix's website.

