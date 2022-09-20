Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer

Police said the incident happened when the officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer.

A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car.

They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected.

He was taken to the hospital with what they say are non-life threatening injuries. The officer was also transported for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

