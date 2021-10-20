911 dispatcher calls on lawmakers to support PTSD-related bill

Carissa Smith pleaded on behalf of other 911 operators for more help coping with the stress of the job.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Emotions ran high in Frankfort as a Kentucky dispatcher sat down to explain the horrors she experiences and the importance legislation could have on those who are suffering from PTSD.

"This is a very, very hard field to survive in. Most of our dispatchers, their career expectancy is six to seven years. Suicide rate is exponential,” Carissa Smith of Danville said.

Many dispatchers have PTSD caused by the traumas they hear day after day on calls.

Smith pleaded on behalf of other 911 operators for more help coping with the stress of the job. She asked lawmakers to support a measure called the “Lifeliners Bill” which would require dispatchers attend an annual seminar to help them learn healthy coping mechanisms.

Lawmakers acknowledged the bill is long overdue.

