LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- During public discussion, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they are still in the early stages of the $90 million Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project.

The project is vital to keeping the bridge safe for travelers and will include new bridge decks, cables, lighting and paint.

"We are wanting to add at least 30 years of life to the bridge with this rehabilitation project. We know it's a vital link for the communities and that's why we need to do these repairs to keep that bridge, that structure in place for the next 30 years,” Andrea Clifford with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Work on the bridge is expected to begin in 2021 and will last two to three years.

Another public discussion is expected in the coming year.

