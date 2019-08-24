LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of employees across nine states, including Kentucky, plan to go on strike at 12 a.m. August 24. Union representatives of AT&T's District Three said 20,000 wire line employees will go on strike.

In Louisville we're told at least 900 are expected to picket at the AT&T central office on Frey’s Hill Road.

The Communications Workers of America said they are striking because of unfair labor practices and because they are working without a contract.

AT&T said they are aware of the strike.

