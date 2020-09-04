LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway in Clifton Heights after a nine-year-old girl was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

LMPD said officers were called to the home on Coleen Court just after 2 p.m.

The coroner's office says Riqiya Smith was dead when officers arrived. Her manner and cause of death is still pending until an autopsy is performed.

