'Very unfortunate accident': 9-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in southern Indiana

The child had checked a mailbox on the east side of S.R. 135 North and was crossing the highway to go back home when he was hit.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Washington County Indiana Sheriffs Department posted on Facebook that the child was attempting to cross the highway right before 9 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle.

Authorities said the boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where he later died.

The child had checked a mailbox on the east side of S.R. 135 North and was crossing the highway to go back home when he was hit, police said. The vehicle, a 2022 Lincoln Navigator, was being driven by 81-year-old Fred Harrison of Medora, Indiana.

Officers said S.R. 135 was closed for four hours following the accident.

The department asks that the public use "extreme caution" on S.R. 135 North the next few days because there will be slow moving traffic due to the funeral services.

“This was a very unfortunate accident,” Sheriff Brent Miller said. “Our prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy.”

At this time, authorities said there hasn't been any charges filed.

The accident remains under investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.