LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – Thousands of dollars were taken from an armored car outside Jefferson Mall, exactly $850,000.

James Grimes, the owner of the Raddcliff-based Gun School which provides training for armed guards, said someone still at Garda World tells him $850,000 in cash was taken and the driver was involved in the theft.

The driver Mark Espinosa hasn't been seen since the money turned up missing in December.

Police said a second GardaWorld employee returned from making a drop the Jefferson Mall to find Espinosa's gun on the seat.

Espinosa has not been charged with any crimes related to this case but is now believed to be involved in the theft.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they would be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to update the media on this case.

