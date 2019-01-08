LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman has died after a house fire in Louisville Thursday morning.

MetroSafe said someone called about a fire at a house in the 4400 block of Exley Court around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived, they found an 84-year-old Thelma Ralston dead inside the home.

Crews found her in an area of the home where she does not sleep, and Ralston's sister said she believes she was trying to get out and got disoriented. She lived alone.

Crews quickly put out the fire and no other houses were damaged. Officials are still determining what caused the fire.

