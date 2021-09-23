Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

According to police, a man lost control of his vehicle at 7th Street Road and Lincoln Ave., hitting a fire hydrant and several utility poles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man driving an SUV was heading north on 7th Street Road when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle near Lincoln Avenue.

Police believe the SUV ran off the road, hit a fire hydrant and several utility poles and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

