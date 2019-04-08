Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 72-year-old.

Tommy L. Harris was last heard from on August 3rd near 1224 S Brooke Street. He is about 6' tall and weighs 138 pounds. He has a medical condition that requires oxygen and medication.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt with yellow horizontal stripes, faded blue jeans, black loafers, and blue socks. He drives a 2005 Honda Element with KY license plate 191-7AA.

If you have any information or see Tommy Harris, you are urged to call 911 or 574-LMPD.

(Note: He does not currently have a mustache as seen in the photo and he does not have his glasses.)

