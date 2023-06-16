LMPD: 7-year-old boy missing found safe

Police say Kaden was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe and no shirt in the area of 28th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 7-year-old boy was declared missing from Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Friday.

UPDATE: He has since been found safe.

Kaden Allen Siblis was last seen in the area of 28th and Broadway, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department news release.

He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe and no shirt, authorities say.

LMPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaden to contact them immediately at (502) 574-5673.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.