LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Louisville's newest hotel Distill will really make its mark on Whiskey Row when it opens up in October.

The hotel will have seven women in leadership positions. Distill says that will be the largest number of top women executives in the Louisville Market.



They consist of the hotel's general manager, the finance, group sales, human resources and services directors, the restaurant's general manager, and the restaurant's assistant manager.



They're all women!



The new whiskey row hotel is set to open October 29.