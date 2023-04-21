'Art is a tool of healing': Internationally renowned artist painting 7-story mural of Muhammad Ali

The mural will be painted on the side of the 10th Street YMCA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While some will be downtown preparing for Thunder Over Louisville, artists will be memorializing Louisville's own Muhammad Ali on the side of the 10th Street YMCA.

The seven-story tall image of Ali will cover the East wall of the historic Chestnut Street Family YMCA , which is just two blocks from Ali’s alma mater, Central High School.

The mural will be painted by Shepard Fairey, most widely known for his iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's presidential campaign as well as large-scale murals around the world.

Louisville native Eddie Donaldson, also known as the artist GuerillaOne, and the nonprofit Artists for Trauma have spent months bringing the project together.

Organizers and officials from the YMCA say that the image can serve as a motivation for anyone coming into the YMCA, and also a symbol of peace for the community.

“After the mass shooting on Monday, I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and the entire community of Louisville,” Fairey said. “I believe art is a tool of healing and peace so I hope the mural I’ll be painting of Muhammad Ali, a United Nations Messenger of Peace, will serve the moment as well as encourage thoughtful reflection about peace and Ali’s ideals into the future.”

The painting will begin on April 22 and is expected to be completed in a few days.

Officials say the mural is based on a photo by Ali's “personal photographer,” Howard L. Bingham. Bingham is estimated to have captured a million images of Ali over three decades.

Following the completion of the mural, community organizers will be hosting an art show at PORTAL in the Portland neighborhood.

That show will feature work by Fairey as well as other local artists.

