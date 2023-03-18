7 people displaced, 1 injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood house fire

Maj. Bobby Cooper, from Louisville Fire Department (LFD), said firefighters were sent to a two-story home in the 1200 block of Weller Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven people are displaced and one person is injured after a house fire in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Saturday morning.

He said seven occupants inside the home were able to self-rescue, and firefighters helped one adult occupant exit the house from a second-floor window.

Cooper added that the individual was treated on scene by LFD, was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire was "a lit candle igniting nearly combustible" in a second-floor bedroom, Cooper said.

He said there were 25 firefighters on the scene and the fire took roughly 20 minutes to get under control.

The Red Cross is currently assisting those who are displaced.

