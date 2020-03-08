6th inmate dies from COVID-19 at Kentucky State Reformatory

The confirmed death from the virus at the facility has now made it the deadliest prison outbreak in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 6th inmate has died from the coronavirus at a Kentucky prison.

The inmate passed away at the Kentucky State Reformatory on Friday.

The confirmed death from the virus at the facility has now made it the deadliest prison outbreak in Kentucky.

Our FOCUS team reported nearly half the population inside the prison is 51 years or older and nearly all those deaths have impacted that same age group.

The Kentucky State Reformatory houses people who have medical and mental issues.

The only other prisons with COVID-19 deaths are the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City with three and the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville with one.

