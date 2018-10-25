LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two victims of the Oct. 25 shooting at Stony Brook Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Rd.

Maurice E. Stallard, 69, of Louisville, was shot and killed inside the store. Stallard is the father of Kellie Watson, Mayor Greg Fischer's Chief Equity Officer.

"We love Kelly Watson," Fischer said. "I visited with her and her family last night. She knows that we are here for her and her family, and we ask everyone to please respect their privacy."

RIP to Maurice Stallard Sr. He was one of the two Black victims killed by a white supremacist in a Kentucky Kroger store today. He is the father of Kellie Watson, who is the chief racial equity officer under the Louisville mayor. Several other politicians were targeted today pic.twitter.com/EMuKDDJKF6 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 25, 2018

Vickie Lee Jones, 67, was also killed outside of the store.

RIP to the other victim from yesterday’s Kroger shooting. Vickie Jones 😞🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/nzH1r1NwJi — Teaira (@TeairaKiona) October 25, 2018

Both Stallard and Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville, is facing two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment for the shooting.

