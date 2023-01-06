69-year-old man shot, killed in his driveway in Parkland neighborhood

The victim's wife told officials she heard the gunshots outside her house.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in his driveway outside of his house early on Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found Mitchell Eddings, 69, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead on the scene.

The coroner on the case said he spoke with Edding's wife who said she was in bed when she heard gunshots outside her home.

Officials say one of the shots fired entered the house though no other injuries were reported.

This is the seventh reported homicide in Louisville in 2023.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

