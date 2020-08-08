x
67-Year-old Louisville man missing; last seen near Outer Loop

Samuel Hollon is possibly driving a 2015 silver Jeep, Kentucky license plate 302YRV.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 67-year old Louisville man is has gone missing according to Metro Safe.

Samuel Hollon was last seen wearing a blue shirt and light blue jeans. 

Hollon is 6ft tall, 225 pounds, has light brown hair, and green eyes. 

Hollon was last seen Thursday near Outer Loop and National Turnpike. 

He is possibly driving a 2015 silver Jeep, Kentucky license plate 302YRV. Hollon is a diabetic, has heart failure and depression.

You are urged to call 911 if you see Hollon.

