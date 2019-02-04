JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Authorities said 64-year-old Christopher Duncan is in custody after a standoff at his home in Jeffersontown. The situation caused part of Watterson Trail to be closed to traffic on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured during this situation. Duncan is charged with resisting arrest and wanton endangerment.

Police said he was shooting at his next-door neighbors' home around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Duncan is accused of firing three shots into the residence that had two people inside it.

A police situation ended on April 2 in Jeffersontown, Ky.

Heather Fountaine

The Jeffersontown Police said it started before 4 a.m. with a report of shots being fired. The standoff lasted for about seven hours.

Duncan was taken into custody right before 11:00 this morning.

Police said they've only dealt with him once before on Sunday. There was an altercation between Duncan and the neighbors he's accused of shooting at this morning.

Jefferstown Police posted on Facebook around 5:20 a.m. about Watterson Trail being closed during the situation. Watterson Trail between Billtown Road and Mulberry Row Way was closed due to the situation. Ruckriegel Pkwy between Billtown Rd and Watterson Trail was also closed. Police told commuters to avoid the area until the situation ended. The roads did open around noon on Tuesday.

WHAS11

Members of SWAT and LMPD were at the scene of the situation.

Duncan will be in court for arraignment on April 3 at 9 a.m.