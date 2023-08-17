6-year-old shot in I-65 road rage incident released from hospital

Over the past month, Onyx Sands has been undergoing therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the past month recovering, a young Kentucky girl who was shot during a road rage incident on I-65 is finally heading home.

Onyx Sands was shot in the back just days after celebrating her sixth birthday -- changing her life forever.

Her mom, Chyna, said family let her know she might not be able to walk again.

"I guess if you believe in miracles it's a possibility, but from the clinical aspect of things her spine is severed," Chyna said in a previous interview with WHAS11 News.

Onyx has been undergoing therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and health officials said she's been doing an "awesome job."

On Thursday, friends, family and the Frazier team celebrated Onyx finally heading home.

Louisville Metro Police said Onyx was in the car with her father on July 10 when the vehicle got into an altercation with a group of motorcyclists.

They shot at the car, and LMPD said at least 15 shots were fired over an eight mile stretch of interstate.

Police said when they were called to the shooting they found Jonathan Rivera, 33, nearby with a gun. Officers said the gun in his waistband matched the shell casings found at the road rage shooting scene.

Authorities arrested Rivera and charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He was also indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

No one has been charged at this point with firing the bullet that hit Onyx.

If you would like to help Onyx and her family, a GoFundMe has been set up.

This story will be updated with more information as we receive it.

