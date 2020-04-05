LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six more Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

That now brings the total to 16 officers off-duty recovering from the virus.

They aren’t the only workers at home – any jail staff that came in contact with the infected officers have also been asked to self-quarantine at home.

The uptick in cases is now causing concern for the men and women going to work inside the facility.

"It’s very tense, everybody is a little nervous, a little worried about it, just because it is going around, and the reason why it’s going around, but they're doing their job," Tracy Dotson, FOP Lodge 77 spokesperson, said.

Last week, jail officials told us they would be closing the community corrections center and moving those inmates and staff over to the main jail to help maintain enough staff.

That transition was scheduled to be complete by Monday.

