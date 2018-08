LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There are 580 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Louisville and now a fifth person has died from the disease.

Hepatitis A is preventable with a vaccine. It's a disease of the liver caused by a virus.

It is usually transmitted person-to-person through contaminated food or water.

As of Aug. 7, approximately 80,000 people living in the region have been vaccinated.

