LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southwest Louisville.

Officials say Third Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to an area in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road, near a Dollar Tree store.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said 59-year-old Leonard hack was crossing Cane Run Road when he was struck by a driver of a Ford F-150 headed southbound.

Hack was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD says the driver of that vehicle remained at the scene and is not suspected of impairment. No charges are expected.

The north and southbound lanes of Cane Run Road were closed during the crash investigation.