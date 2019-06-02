LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Strawberry Lane and Steedly Drive in the Southland Park neighborhood just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male, identified by the coroner's office as 58-year-old Michael L. Stansbury, in dark clothing unconscious. Stansbury was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver fled before their arrival to the scene and do not have any suspect vehicle information.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.