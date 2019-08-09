LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the Parkland neighborhood of Louisville.

In the 3100 block of Garland Ave., a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound just after 1:35 a.m. on September 8. The coroner has identified the man as 56-year-old Ronald Stevenson of Louisville.

Anyone with information on this case should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

