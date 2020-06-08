Thousands roll into Louisville to kick off the 51st Street Rod Nationals

"It does change a little bit, but the thing that doesn't change is the enthusiasm for the people that are out here."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people are in Louisville for the 51st Street Rod Nationals.

It is the first major event in the Derby City since February.

"It's the best that I've seen so far for a Thursday," participant Chad Elble said. "The weather is great."

The huge gathering with cars from the 50's, 60's and 70's usually brings about 12,000 vehicles, but this year organizers are expecting to see about 7,000.

"It does change a little bit, but the thing that doesn't change is the enthusiasm for the people that are out here," NSRA marketing director Jim Rowlett said. "This is part of our life and we enjoy it and have a great time."

The usual commercial exhibits were not indoors. Cars and families were required to social distance outdoors and although people were required to wear masks not everyone was wearing one.

"We're not police and we try to make people do what's right," Rowlett said.

The traditional event tends to have a $17-million dollar economic impact, but because of the lower than usual turnout Rowlett says they are expecting about half of that.

"I was contemplating rather or not I would come this year and then at the last minute I decided as long as I stay outside and keep my mask on I felt like I had a pretty good chance to come out here and enjoy myself," participant Dale Jackson said.

A number of steps have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus-like hand sanitizing stations and serving pre-packaged meals.

