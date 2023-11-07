Downtown leaders host ribbon cutting for 500W building

City leaders joined development group Somera Road to cut the ribbon on the new and improved office tower at 500 West Jefferson Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders in downtown Louisville celebrated the renovation of one of the city’s oldest towers.

They joined development group Somera Road to cut the ribbon on the new and improved 500W office tower at 500 West Jefferson Street.

It opened in 1971 as the Citizens Fidelity Plaza.

The $18 million renovation began in 2021.

Jim Allen, the vice chair of Baird, said they lived through the renovations after choosing to stay downtown when their lease initially ended in 2020.

“We're proud to put a stake in the ground in downtown. Like I said, be part of the solution as we move forward to revitalize downtown because it's so critical that we have a vibrant downtown hub,” he said.

The renovations at the 500W include a new lobby and entrance, moved to embrace Metro Hall and Jefferson Square Park.

The building’s fourth floor is now an amenity floor for tenants featuring a fitness center, golf simulator and cocktail bar.

