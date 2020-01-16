LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-story boutique hotel and bar may be coming to the highlands.

Plans for the new building were submitted to the city just this month by Utopia Ventures. It will be the first time the company has worked on project like this.

Kathy Cary the owner of Lilly's bistro is excited to hear about her new neighbors, saying it is much needed in the area.The new building will go in across the street from her business.

The new space is expected to have 40 rooms, a bar and a reworked parking lot. Jeff Rawlins is the architect behind this project.

While the plans are still in the initial stages and need to pass with the Bardstown Road Overlay Committee and the Development Plan, many welcome the extra foot traffic and tourism.

