FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky education officials say five of the state's public schools have been named 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education are Huntertown Elementary in Woodford County and Oak Hill Elementary in Pulaski County. Also recognized are Spottsville Elementary in Henderson County, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary in Laurel County and Paintsville Elementary in the Paintsville Independent School District.

The schools were honored for their overall academic excellence.

They're among a group of public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country to win the recognition.

Six private schools in Kentucky also were named as part of the cohort of Blue Ribbon Schools this year.

Representatives from Kentucky's Blue Ribbon Schools will join those from other states at a recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7-8.

