5 arrested during Monday protests, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police arrested 5 people following an assault during protests Monday night.
A spokesperson for the department said protesters began marching down South Sixth Street from Jefferson Square around 8 p.m.
When they got to Broadway, police said they blocked traffic at the intersection for several minutes before heading down to Second Street.
That’s when police said there was a confrontation between a driver and several protesters. Police shared video of the incident.
The arrests were made following the incident.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.