Police: 5 arrested, charged after recovering 2,000 pounds of marijuana

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown Police Department arrested five men after recovering 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

According to court documents, police say on Tuesday, just after 5:30 p.m., the five men were stopped leaving a location on the 1600 block of Ellwood Ave.

Investigators said those five men were: 44-year-old Miguel Suarez Sr., 24-year-old Miguel Suarez Jr., 24-year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, 44-year-old Danny Medina and 23-year-old Brian Chacon.

Officers say upon stopping the men in the Tyler Park neighborhood, they recovered a large amount of money. Documents reveal that they were involved in trafficking large amounts of marijuana for several months.

Court documents say that shortly after, Jeffersontown Police Department, along with members of the Bardstown Police Department, executed a search warrant at a location on the 1600 block of Ellwood Ave. and at a location on the 1100 block of Bardstown Road.

At these two locations, documents show that detectives recovered 2,000 pounds of marijuana, several handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and a large amount of money.

All five are charged with enhanced engaging in organized crime and enhanced trafficking in marijuana in an amount of more than five pounds.

All five men are currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

