MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be going to Marshall County, Kentucky following January's deadly school shooting where two teens were killed and several others injured.

Governor Matt Bevin and the State Justice Cabinet have approved an additional $489 thousand to support victims and families in the county.

That money comes from two grants through the federal Victims of Crime Act. The money will pay for new school counselors, a recovery plan coordinator and victim support services in the court system.

