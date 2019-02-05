LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said one man is dead after a shooting at Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville Thursday, May 2.

Police originally said a suspect was apprehended but on May 3, LMPD said a suspect is not in custody.

The identity of the shooting victim was released from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Friday. Forty-eight-year-old Nathaniel Hill died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.

LMPD said they are not looking for anyone else but did not release any other details in the investigation.