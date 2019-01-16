LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The motorcade and rally to honor MLK, Jr., is held on Jan. 21.
The following list is the path the motorcade will take:
Leave 28th and Broadway, proceed West on Broadway to Louis Coleman Drive
Right on Louis Coleman Drive and Broadway to River Park
Right on River Park to 22nd and Chestnut Street
Right 22nd and Chestnut to 22nd and Hill Street (George L. Burney Sr. Way)
Right on 22nd and Hill to Wilson Street
Left on Wilson to Algonquin Parkway
Left on Algonquin Parkway to 22nd and Algonquin
Left on 22nd and Algonquin Parkway to 21 and Jefferson
Left on 21st and Jefferson to Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church, 2116 West Jefferson Street