LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The motorcade and rally to honor MLK, Jr., is held on Jan. 21.

The following list is the path the motorcade will take:

Leave 28th and Broadway, proceed West on Broadway to Louis Coleman Drive

Right on Louis Coleman Drive and Broadway to River Park

Right on River Park to 22nd and Chestnut Street

Right 22nd and Chestnut to 22nd and Hill Street (George L. Burney Sr. Way)

Right on 22nd and Hill to Wilson Street

Left on Wilson to Algonquin Parkway

Left on Algonquin Parkway to 22nd and Algonquin

Left on 22nd and Algonquin Parkway to 21 and Jefferson

Left on 21st and Jefferson to Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church, 2116 West Jefferson Street