LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 50 of Louisville's most popular restaurants, distilleries, and wineries were all in one place for a great cause. The 46th annual Taste of Louisville took place at Mile Wide Brewing.

“It's just a way to give back to the community and also taste what's in our own backyard with the restaurants and spirits and alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks,” said Kimberlie Thompson, Taste of Louisville Co-Chair.

More than one-thousand people turned out to sample local food and drinks, along with a silent auction and silent disco.

The event benefits the Louisville chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, Gilda's Club, Mulligan's Living Kidney Donors, and the WHAS Crusade for Children.