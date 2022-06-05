42nd Old Kentucky Home Bicycle Tour highlights Oldham County tourism sights

OKHT is not a race, but rather a community ride to encourage people to enjoy cycling, and see parts of their hometown they may not have seen in this way before.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Usually held in Bardstown, KY, the 42nd Old Kentucky Home Bicycle Tour (OKHT) is coming to Oldham County on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Since its founding in 1897, the Louisville Bicycle Club has been one of the most active and progressive clubs in the Midwest.

Now, they are teaming up with Oldham County Tourism & Conventions to co-host the OKHT.

OKHT is not a race, but rather a community ride to encourage people to enjoy cycling, see parts of their hometown they may not have seen in this way before, and generally promote community spirit and healthy living.

The leisurely ride kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood, and ends around 4 p.m.

Riders can pace themselves on one of three of the routes included on the ride with a 62.1 mile, 40-mile, and 20-mile options.

Rest stops include Acorn Lane Farm at Boone Gardiner, Circle Bar C Ranch, and the TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall.

A pancake breakfast kicks off the day for riders at 6:45 a.m. Food trucks will be available, as well as a World Famous Cookie Stop and live music. There will also be events for cyclists on Saturday, June 4, the day before the ride.

Kim Hydes, Executive Director of Oldham Count Tourism and Conventions put together an Oldham County Bourbon, Horses & Trains Tour & Lunch the day before the official ride.

The event includes a shuttle tour, horse farm tour, bourbon tour & tasting, time on La Grange Main Street, lunch, and a cyclist packet pickup at Hive & Barrel Meadery from 3 – 8 p.m.

The cost of registration is $45 for adults and is open from May 1 through June 2 and includes a t-shirt. The cost for ages 12 and under is $25.

For more information and to register, visit their website.

