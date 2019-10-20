LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Marching Band had a special guest leading them through the fight song at Saturday’s game against Clemson.

Four-year-old Cardinal fan Allen Norton was born with an extra chromosome that caused Down syndrome and a heart defect that required surgery.

At 9-months-old, Allen underwent open heart surgery at Norton Children’s Heart Institute.

Norton Children’s Hospital said Allen loves the University of Louisville and throws up the “L” any chance he gets.

