(AP) -- Attorneys for a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers who say Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped them at a party intend to file a civil suit against Hill.

The planned legal action was announced Tuesday after a special prosecutor said that Hill would not face criminal charges for his alleged actions.

MORE: Indiana attorney general, accused of groping, says he's been unfairly judged

Attorney Kimberly Jeselskis represents the four women, who accuse Hill of groping them at a March party. She and other attorneys for the women filed a tort claim Tuesday with the state of Indiana that's required before the state can be sued.

Jeselskis says the women plan to sue Hill, the state of Indiana and Indiana's attorney general's office and the claims they intend to pursue include assault, battery, defamation and false imprisonment.

© 2018 WHAS-TV