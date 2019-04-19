LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are on the scene of a shooting on I-264 West near Bells Lane where 4 people have been injured.

According to police, those four victims were traveling in the same vehicle when occupants of another vehicle shot at them. All four were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and police have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

The interstate is shut down in the area of Bells Lane. Traffic is being diverted at Cane Run. Officials expect to reopen the interstate in three hours. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until then.

